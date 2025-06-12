Sue Gray

Consello has appointed Sue Gray, who was chief of staff to then-British Labour Party chief and now prime minister Keir Starmer, as head of its UK operation.

Gray, who has more than four decades of UK government experience, held various posts in the Dept. for Transport, and Dept. for Work and Pensions.

She also served in the Dept. for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, and was Permanent Secretary in the Dept. of Finance in the Northern Ireland devolved government.

Since February, Gray has been a member of the House of Lords.

Declan Kelly, founder of the global advisory, said, Gray has “unparalleled insight from her decades of leadership in government service.”

He co-founded Teneo, served as executive VP at FTI Consulting, and was economic envoy to Northern Ireland.