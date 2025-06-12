Harris Beber

monday.com, a platform that helps businesses organize, structure and streamline work functions, appoints Harris Beber as CMO, effective July 3. Beber most recently led marketing for Google Workspace. He was previously CMO for Waze, a Google subsidiary that provides satellite navigation software. Beber has also served as CMO at Vimeo and head of digital marketing & strategy at Amazon. At monday.com, he will lead the platform’s global marketing organization, overseeing brand, performance, demand generation, communications, and more. “His strategic mindset and relentless drive for impact will be instrumental as we continue to scale our offering and enter new markets,” said monday.com CEO Roy Mann.

Vikram Ramesh

N-able, a software company that provides a unified cyber resiliency platform, names chief strategy officer Vikram Ramesh as its CMO. Before joining N-able in January, Ramesh was CMO of cybersecurity platform Adlumin. He previously served as head of global marketing at Google Cloud Security, following Google's $5.4 billion acquisition of Mandiant. In his new role, Ramesh will lead N-able’s global marketing organization, with a focus on elevating brand awareness and accelerating the company’s growth. "His deep cybersecurity expertise across Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth security innovators makes him uniquely qualified to lead our marketing evolution,” said N-able CEO John Pagliuca.

Erick Evans

C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, brings on Erick Evans as SVP of marketing. Evans joins C Spire from Ramey, a marketing communications and business advisory firm in Jackson, MS, where he most recently served as president. While there, he spearheaded growth and strategic initiatives for brands across such industries as telecommunications, luxury home goods, direct-to-consumer brands and travel. At C Spire, Evans will lead the company's branding, customer engagement and marketing strategies. “Erick brings a wealth of experience and deep understanding of results-focused brand strategies that resonate with customers," said C Spire president and CEO Suzy Hays.