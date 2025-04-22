Solvay North America, which is part of the Brussels-based specialty chemicals giant, has retained DGA Group for work connected to tariffs.

DGA partner Justin McCarthy, a veteran of the George W. Bush administration, spearheads the effort.

He worked as assistant US Trade representative for Congressional Affairs, and special assistant to the president for legislative affairs.

In the Trade Rep’s Office, McCarthy handled free trade pacts with Colombia, Korea, Oman and Panama, and permanent normal trade relations status with Ukraine and Vietnam.

Before joining the White House, he served as Pfizer’s director of government relations.