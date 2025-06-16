Lauren Oppenheimer

Lauren Oppenheimer, former chief of staff and senior deputy comptroller for PA at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is joining Brunswick Group’s DC office as a director.

As an independent unit of the Treasury Dept., the OCC charters, regulates and supervises national banks and federal savings associations to ensure they operate in a safe and sound manner.

Earlier, Oppenheimer worked at the Commerce Dept. as director of legislative and intergovernmental affairs, and served as senior policy advisor to Democratic Senators Doug Jones and Jeff Merkley.

Brunswick expects Oppenheimer’s experience in dealing with the inner workings of both financial institutions and regulatory bodies will bolster its clients.