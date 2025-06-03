Checkmate Government Relations is supporting Pakistan as it seeks to boost its relationship with the US.

The Trump-connected firm will engage and facilitate communications with US officials, decision-makers and non-governmental organizations. It also may provide policy advice and outreach regarding US-Pakistani political and commercial bilateral ties.

Checkmate’s contract is with Greystone Investment & Management LLC, which is based in Dubai.

The Winston-Salem shop received a $100K payment from Greystone on May 14 for Phase I, which covers the first 30 days of the assignment. It is in line for another $200K outlay for Phase II of the campaign

Managing partner Ches McDowell handles the effort for Pakistan. He has gone bear hunting with Donald Trump Jr., and headed up the North Carolina branch of Sportsmen for Trump.

Pakistan on May 30 inked a $150K monthly contract with Qorvis for strategic communications work to highlight its culture, people, economy and history.

President Trump has claimed that US mediators hammered out a four-day ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May.

India prime minister Narendra Modi told Trump during the G-7 meeting in Calgary that the militaries of India and Pakistan ironed out the ceasefire without any US input.