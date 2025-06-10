Pierpont Communications, a Houston-headquartered agency with operations in all four major Texas markets and Denver, opens an Arizona office. The office will be led by VP and general manager Josh Reed, who was previously SVP, communications at Allison Worldwide. Pierpont opened a Denver office last year. The agency specializes in communications consulting areas including media relations, reputation management, corporate communications, crisis management, digital marketing strategy and stakeholder engagement. “We’re building on nearly four decades as a trusted partner to leading brands and will help organizations across Arizona and the Southwest elevate their reputation, strengthen stakeholder trust and accelerate business growth,” said Reed.

PRophet, a comms tech suite of AI-powered software and services, expands its global partnership with Hootsuite, which offers social and media listening and analytics. The companies will promote and deliver each other's solutions and services. As PRophet sits under Stagwell's Marketing Cloud, the agreement extends to all Stagwell agencies, which will now access Hootsuite's social listening and social performance services solely through PRophet. "By combining the power of PRophet's AI-driven technology with Hootsuite's unrivaled social listening capabilities, we're unlocking a new era of insight-and-data-driven storytelling for communicators around the world," said PRophet global CEO and founder Aaron Kwittken.

Delve, an AI-native platform targeted at public affairs analysts, closes a strategic pre-seed funding round. The funding round was led by Moxxie Ventures, an early-stage fund led by former Obama staffer and Twitter VP, global media Katie Jacobs Stanton and former Twitter head of engineering Alex Roetter. Other participants include Advocus Partners (parent company of BGR Group, The Herald Group and Hilltop Solutions), ROKK Solutions and The Ehrhardt Group. “There’s growing recognition that the AI race in public affairs has already begun—and Delve is built to win it. We’re well capitalized and moving fast to deliver the strategic edge our clients need,” said Delve co-founder and CEO Jeff Berkowitz.

Arketi Group, a digital marketing and public relations agency for business-to-business tech companies, acquires Audacity, an Atlanta-based internal communications consultancy. Audacity managing founder Jason Anthoine will join Arketi and lead the agency’s new workplace change and communications offering, Arketi Inside. The new offering will provide clients with marketplace and workplace communications expertise under one roof, which the company says will eliminate silos as well as ensuring brand consistency and operational efficiency. “Arketi is building something different—a true platform agency where strategy, storytelling and execution work together across every audience,” said Mike Neumeier, APR, Arketi co-founder and CEO.