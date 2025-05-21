Charles Lindbergh

What about Lucky Lindy?… Donald Trump apparently doesn’t know that the “America First” philosophy existed long before he descended from the Trump Tower golden escalator ten years ago.

When Tucker Carlson challenged the president about abandoning the AF wackos because he is backing Israel in its invasion of Iran, Trump responded that AF means whatever he wants it to be because “he developed it.”

Charles Lindbergh and Henry Ford must be spinning in their graves.

They were key members of the America First Committee. Founded in September 1940 to oppose US intervention in the European theatre of WWII, the America First Committee grew to more than 800K members.

AFC's rallies, which were held in premier locations such as NYC's Madison Square Garden, towered over Trump's road shows.

Famed aviator Lindbergh, an admirer of Nazi Germany who was briefed on developments of Germary's Luftwaffe, emerged as chief spokesperson for AFC.

“We in this country have a right to think of the welfare of America first, just as the people in England thought first of their own country when they encouraged the smaller nations of Europe to fight against hopeless odds,” he said during a April 24 AFC rally.

“When England asks us to enter this war, she is considering her own future, and that of her Empire. In making our reply, I believe we should consider the future of the United States and that of the Western Hemisphere.”

The AFC was dissolved on December 11, 1941, four days after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. When is the fever of Trump’s America First push going to break?

Spinning wheel goes round and round… The White House may pitch Nippon Steel’s $14.1B takeover of US Steel as a “partnership” between the two companies. But the fact remains that on June 18, Nippon Steel became 100 percent owner of the faded American icon. That’s full control. It owns USS lock, stock and barrel.

In a face-saving mood, Nippon Steel agreed to give the US president and his successors one “golden share,” which theoretically gives them the power to veto a corporate name and HQ change, shift in production overseas, and slash in planned capital expenditures.

Does anybody think that a president of the US is going to want to get involved in nitty-gritty corporate decisions concerning a mid-sized Pittsburgh-based industrial company?

United Steelworkers president David McCall doesn’t think so. He said once Nippon Steel wraps up the USS deal, politicos will move on to the next thing. “US Steel’s PR machine will power down, and the majority of elected officials will turn their attention elsewhere,” said McCall.

The United Steelworkers contract expires in September 2026. Is Trump going to demand a seat at the bargaining table? He once called Nippon’s takeover of USS “a horrible thing.” He was right.

Cornering Rubio on his lies. New York Congressman Gregory Meeks sent Secretary of State Marco Rubio a letter on June 16, asking him to clarify his comment that “no one has died” due to the decimation of the US Agency for Intentional Development.

Meeks said Rubio’s claim strains credibility. He said the House Foreign Affairs Committee has reports, “including some that cite internal State Department communication detailing the human toll of these reckless cuts. Congress and the American people deserve answers.”

The Congressman cited New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof who documented the deaths of a person in Burma and South Sudan in a March article. “The only debate is whether to measure the dead in the thousands, tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands,” Kristof wrote on May 31.

Boston University estimates more than 60,000 adult and 6,400 child deaths from HIV/AIDS and 88,000 adult and 9,400 child deaths from preventable diseases (such as malaria, tuberculosis and diarrhea) since January 24, 2025

Meeks wants Rubio to turn over all records related to the termination of foreign assistance programs and any assessments of their impact on human lives, both retrospectively and moving forward.

The Secretary and the rest of the Trump administration must be held accountable for their savage cruelty and disdain for human life.