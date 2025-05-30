Powerhouse+Co. signs on Mexican-inspired fast-casual dining chain Taco Cabana. The agency has supported Taco Cabana’s franchise growth since last year and is now adding consumer communications to its duties. Founded in 1978, Taco Cabana has nearly 150 company-owned restaurants in Texas. It also seeking franchise opportinities in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee. “Expanding our Powerhouse partnership and adding consumer communications services to our relationship was a natural step, and we are proud to be working with an ideal organization to elevate our brand comprehensively across several key facets of our business,” said Taco Cabana president and COO Ulyses Camacho.

CIIC PR is named PR shop for Select Registry: Distinguished Inns of North America, the originator and authority in craft lodging. CIIC PR will activate a national media campaign highlighting Select Registry’s role as the definitive craft lodging collection. It will also leverage travel and lifestyle influencers to share real guest stories, and position Select Registry as the trusted choice for travelers seeking deeper, more intentional stays. With a portfolio of nearly 250 independently owned inns, bed & breakfasts, boutique hotels, and unique retreats across North America, Select Registry is credited with coining the term craft lodging, a movement that celebrates distinctive, place-based stays infused with local charm, artisanal touches, and warm hospitality delivered by passionate owners and innkeepers. “We’re excited to amplify the organization's powerful story of connection, craftsmanship, and community across media channels and inspire travelers seeking meaningful, memorable getaways,” said CIIC PR founder & CEO Carolyn Izzo.

5WPR is selected as agency of record for PetAg, a pet wellness and nutrition brand. As part of its collaboration with PetAg, 5WPR will provide ongoing media outreach throughout the year that highlights the brand's full product lineup. The agency will also work to establish strategic partnerships with key opinion leaders through targeted influencer marketing, supporting the brand's presence at trade shows such as SUPERZOO, and executing campaigns around important product launches and corporate announcements. PetAg offers an extensive range of nutritional supplements, health, and grooming products. The partnership further strengthens 5WPR's expertise in the pet care sector.