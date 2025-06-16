Anna Klayman

Career.io, an AI and human-powered career platform, hires Anna Klayman as CMO. Klayman joins the company from Newfold Digital, where she served as SVP of marketing, leading growth and acquisition strategy for North America and international divisions. She has also served as group account director, digital at Omincom Media Group and VP, enterprise growth marketing at 1-800-Flowers.com. As part of her first initiatives, Anna led the recent launch of GetHiredNow, a premium, personalized job-placement service. “Anna’s extensive experience in scaling brands and driving customer acquisition strategies will be invaluable as we continue to expand Career.io’s presence and impact in the career development space,” said Career.io CEO Byron Matthews.

Mike Biega

Harrow, an eyecare pharmaceutical company, appoints Mike Biega VP of investor relations and communications. Biega was most recently senior director, head of investor relations at Sensei Biotherapeutics. He was previously a managing director and a member of the leadership team at Solebury Trout, a biotech investor relations and strategic advisory firm. He succeeds Jamie Webb, director of communications and investor relations, who recently announced her retirement. “I am looking forward to seeing Mike strengthen our engagement with the investment community, communicating our vision, performance and history of long-term value creation for all Harrow stakeholders,” said Harrow CEO Mark L. Baum.

Karen Davis

The American Society for Radiation Oncology, the leading organization for physicians who treat patients using radiation therapy, brings on Karen Davis as its first VP of business development and marketing. Davis joins ASTRO from the National Council on Aging, where she served as chief development and marketing officer. Before that, she held senior leadership roles at the Student Conservation Association, the National Park Foundation and the philanthropic consulting firm Changing Our World. In her new role, she will lead ASTRO’s business growth strategy and cultivate public- and private-sector partnerships to advance the Society’s mission and broaden its impact on cancer care. “Karen’s proven record of building high-impact partnerships and mobilizing resources for mission-driven organizations will help ASTRO accelerate initiatives that improve care for patients with cancer worldwide,” said ASTRO CEO Vivek S. Kavadi, MD, MBA, FASTRO.