Natalie Battaglia

Whiteboard Advisors, a DC-based edtech PR agency, brings Natalia Battaglia back to the firm as SVP. Battaglia was VP communication at the firm from 2015 to 2021. She was most recently head of communications and public affairs at Common Sense Media, which provides age-based media recommendations and advice for families. In her new position, she will drive strategic communications efforts across Whiteboard’s portfolio of clients, which spans early childhood, K–12, higher education and workforce development. “She has a track record of using comms to shape the public dialogue and will be a tremendous asset to our team and the clients we serve," said Whiteboard Advisors founder and CEO Ben Wallerstein.

Scott Gainey

Checkmarx, an agentic AI-driven, cloud-native application that helps enterprise developers build trust at scale and speed, hires Scott Gainey as CMO. Gainey was most recently CMO at Nile, an AI networking architecture company. He has held leadership positions at companies including Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne, Cisco Security and NetApp. At Checkmarx, Gainey will lead the company’s global marketing strategy, branding, messaging, communications, demand generation and partner marketing development efforts. “Checkmarx is hyper focused on aggressive growth, so Scott’s history of success and scale in leading marketing in high-growth companies will be an important component of our continued growth and success,” said Checkmarx CEO Sandeep Johri.

Patrice Batchelor

Erlanger, a multi-hospital health system affiliated with the University of Tennessee, names Patrice Batchelor as chief marketing and communications officer. Batchelor most recently founded and led Twin Oaks Communications, which supported mission-driven healthcare organizations. Before that, she led communications and engagement efforts at CommonSpirit Health and Catholic Health Initiatives. At Erlanger, Batchelor will lead the strategic direction of Erlanger’s marketing and communications efforts. “Her ability to connect people, build strong teams, and drive authentic engagement will be essential as we deepen our impact, reaching more people, strengthening trust, and expanding access to the care and support our communities need most,” said Erlanger president and CEO Jim Coleman.