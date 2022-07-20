Martin Mbugua

Maine’s Bowdoin College has named Martin Mbugua senior VP-communications and PA. He takes the spot on August 1.

He will succeed Scott Hood, who is retiring after a 36-year run.

Most recently Mbugua was associate vice chancellor at New York University Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

In that job since 2021, Mbugua led the office of external relations and communications in developing messaging that engaged stakeholders on and off-campus. He also burnished NYU’s reputation.

At Brunswick-based Bowdoin, Mbugua will lead its office of communications and PA and manage a 16-member staff.

He will report to president Safa Zaki, who lauded Mbugua’s “deep experience in public and media relations, crisis communication, strategic planning, and community engagement” and strong record of leading collaborative, proactive and agile teams.

Mbaugua also held PR, media relations and marketing jobs at Skidmore College, Carnegie Mellon University and Princeton University.