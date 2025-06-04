Champion is selected as PR and franchise development agency of record for Sunny Street Café, a chain of family-run breakfast and lunch restaurants with more than 20 locations across Ohio, Missouri, Illinois, Alabama and Texas. Champion will oversee strategic brand positioning, franchise marketing campaigns and lead generation to attract qualified franchisees. It will also work to raise awareness of the Sunny Street’s offerings and position its leadership team as thought leaders in the franchising and restaurant industries. Founded in 2007, Sunny Street is especially focused on tapping into underserved breakfast markets in suburban and mid-sized cities. “Champion brings the creative energy, strategic insight and lead-gen expertise that will help fuel the next phase of our growth,” said Sunny Street Café president Mike Stasko.

Nickerson comes on board as AOR for Arrowpoint Properties, a multifamily real estate investment and management firm with local experience across the Northeast. The agency will work with Arrowpoint to craft a rebrand process, including brand design, logo and website redesign. With an emphasis on long-term value and sustainability, Arrowpoint has earned a reputation for transforming underutilized assets into residential communities. “Nickerson brings the experience, creativity, and strategic insight we were looking for in a communications partner,” said Arrowpoint Properties president and CEO David Lamattina.

Media Mantra Consulting, the international arm of Dubai-based PR and communications agency Media Mantra Group, is partnering with real estate developer Centurion Properties to provide the company with brand enhancement, strategic planning and counselling, media relations, digital reputation management and crisis communications. The efforts will focus on helping Centurion communicate its value to a wider audience, strengthen its reputation and support business growth in Dubai’s competitive market. Centurion’s portfolio includes projects such as Sola Residences and Flora Isle, and it has more than 10 projects in the pipeline. “Their strategic approach will help us articulate our vision, connect with our community, and reinforce our reputation as a leader in the industry,” said Centurion Properties CMO Moksh Garg.