Rosemarie Esposito

Elon Musk’s X has hired Rosemarie Esposito as media strategy lead based in New York.

She joins X from Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket company, where Esposito was senior PR manager during a three year stint.

Esposito also worked at Mediadata Solutions as director of corporate communications & growth marketing. She was also a PR staffer at IBM, senior program director for IT and & software at Hotwire PR, and account supervisor at both Dukas PR and 5WPR.

She takes over for Dave Heinzinger, who exited X after three months on the job.