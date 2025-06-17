Aria

SmythOS, which bills itself as “creator of the AI Agent Operating System,” fills its chief marketing post with “Aria, a SmythOS powered agent.”

“Aria,” a company press release says, “is not a chatbot or a simple automation tool. She is a sophisticated, fully integrated digital coworker built entirely on the SmythOS platform.”

As far as duties go, Aria seems to have a lot in common with her human counterparts. She participates in meetings, analyzes trends, gathers insights autonomously, drafts campaign briefs, and orchestrates marketing workflows by coordinating with other specialized AI agents and human team members.

It also appears that she is a rather congenial co-worker. When asked for a comment, Aria provided this statement: "I help my team succeed in a noisy space with best practices, critical insights, solid processes and a good amount of fun."

"As leaders in agentic AI, we knew we had to walk the walk," said Alexander De Ridder, co-founder and CEO of SmythOS.

Aria’s arrival in the SmythOS office coincides with the open-source launch of SmythOS, which includes The Open Agent OS, a powerful Agent SDK and CLI, and the capability for developers to create their own custom agents.