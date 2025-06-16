Oak Brook, a Chicago suburb, is searching for a PR and social media partner to promote itself as the place to stay for visitors traveling to the Windy City.

The overall goal is to boost bookings at Oak Brook’s hotels, which includes Doubletree Hotel Chicago-Oak Brook, the Drake Oak Brook, Hyatt House, Hyatt Lodge, Le Meridien, Marriott Chicago-Oak Brook and Residence Inn by Marriott-Oak Brook.

Oak Brook, which has easy access to O’Hare and Midway Airports, has emerged as a corporate hub. Ace Hardware, Blistex, Inland Real Estate, Hub Group, Chamberlain Group, TreeHouse Foods and Portillo’s are based in the village.

Oak Brook is home to Butler National Golf Club, one of the nation’s most exclusive membership golf clubs, and boasts upscale retail and a fine dining scene.

The selected firm will target lifestyle, travel, culture, meetings/events, wedding and business media.

Oak Brook plans to issue a one-year contract with options to renew for another four years.

Responses are due July 23 at Oak Brook’s procurement portal.

Read the RFP (PDF).