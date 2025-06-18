Linda Beltran

Linda Beltran, who has more than 25 years of mostly hospitality PR experience, has joined Public Relations Society of America as chief communications officer. She succeeds Karen Mateo, who exited the trade group in January.

Most recently, Beltran was VP-corporate communications at Holiday Inn Club Vacations in Orlando.

She also served as corporate communications director at Omni Hotels & Resorts, global PR director at Feld Entertainment for its nine Disney On Ice shows, communications director at Mandarin Oriental DC, PR director at Ritz-Carlton Tokyo, and PR director at Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

At PRSA, Beltran will lead strategic communications, brand positioning and stakeholder engagement efforts.

The Society also announced the exit of 18-year veteran chief financial officer Phil Bonaventura.

Lynne Pratt, senior advisor at O’Connell Consulting and ex-CFO at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, has been appointed interim finance & operations leader.

She will lead a comprehensive assessment of PRSA’s operations and financial systems.

Pratt spent 22 years at the JFK Center, and did a four-year run as Mobil Corp’s North American treasurer.