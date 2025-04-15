FTI Consulting handles the reorganization of Wolfspeed Inc. as the Durham, NC-based semiconductor company moves to slash its debt load.

Its restructuring support agreement reduces 70 percent ($4.6B) of its overall debt, and cuts annual interest payments by 60 percent.

The strengthened balance sheet puts Wolfspeed in the best position possible for the future, according to CEO Robert Feurle.

“A stronger financial foundation will enable us to focus acutely on innovation in rapidly scaling verticals undergoing electrification where quality, durability and efficiency matter most,” he said.

Wolfspeed expects to emerge from Chapter 11 by the end of the third quarter.

In May, Wolfspeed expressed concern over its financial viability due to weak demand, economic uncertainty and Trump’s tariff policies. It lost $949M on $560M net revenues for the nine-month period ended March.

FTI Consulting’s Rachel Chesley and Rose Temple represent Wolfspeed.