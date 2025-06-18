Angela Ruggiero

Stanton Communications brings on Angela Ruggiero as director of strategic communication, effective mid-July. Ruggiero, who was an account manager at Stanton Communications from 2007 to 2013, was most recently director of corporate media relations at Henry Schein, which provides health care products and services to office-based dental and medical practitioners. In her new role, she will develop and advance client strategies in the areas of thought leadership, brand reputation, and media engagement. "A professional of Angela's depth and experience can opt to work anywhere. Such talent is in high demand,” said Stanton Communications CEO Peter Stanton.

Jane Esworthy

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association names Jane Esworthy as VP of communications and marketing. Esworthy was most recently senior director of public relations for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. She was previously an account supervisor at Spectrum Science. At ELFA, Esworthy will oversee the organization’s brand strategy, editorial content, multi-channel marketing and media relations, as well as fostering collaboration across departments and serving as an advisor to president and CEO Leigh Lytle and the senior leadership team. “Jane’s exceptional record developing and deploying comprehensive communications and marketing strategies makes her an excellent choice to enhance ELFA’s influence and impact with all of our key audiences,” said Lytle.

Michelle Huff

Alteryx, an AI and data analytics company, appoints Michelle Huff as CMO. Prior to joining Alteryx, Huff served as CMO at UserTesting and Act-On Software. She has also held senior marketing and product leadership positions at Salesforce and Oracle, with a focus on data management. At Alteryx, Huff will oversee all aspects of the company’s global marketing initiatives, including product marketing, brand positioning, customer advocacy, and demand generation. “Michelle is a world-class leader,” said Alteryx CEO Andy MacMillan. ”I've always had a genuine appreciation for her ability to clearly and simply communicate value and positioning.”