The Federal Trade Commission has cleared Omnicom’s takeover of Interpublic on the condition that the merged company agrees not to steer advertising dollars away frompublishers based on their political or ideological viewpoints.

“The FTC’s action today prevents unlawful coordination that targets specific political or ideological viewpoints while preserving individual advertisers’ ability to choose where their ads are placed,” Daniel Guarnera, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in announcing the consent order.

OMC CEO John Wren is delighted that the IPG deal cleared “this significant hurdle.” He looks forward to obtaining final regulatory approvals and expects to close the transaction during the second half of this year.

The FTC’s consent order is subject to a 30-day public comment period and then final acceptance by the commission.