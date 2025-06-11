Ballard Partners expands its Ballard Global Alliance by forming a strategic partnership with Global Nexus, a government and public affairs firm with offices in Mexico City and Washington, DC. The partnership is intended to strengthen Ballard’s ability to serve clients across the Western Hemisphere. For Global Nexus, the collaboration enhances its operational capacity and builds on its presence in Washington, DC, expanding its reach across other key US policy hubs. The firm will jointly offer a suite of government relations services in the US, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, including public policy advocacy, regulatory affairs analysis, publicaffairs, risk and crisis management, and international market consulting. “Together, we are positioned to deliver enhanced expertise and a broader suite of government affairs capabilities throughout the United States and Latin America,” said Ballard Partners president Brian Ballard.

The PR World Alliance announced its 2025-2026 board at the organization’s annual meeting in Tokyo, which was held earlier this month. Anders Wallqvist, who is chairman of Nowa Empower (Gothenburg, Sweden) and CEO and partner of Thinc Collective, will serve as board chairman, with Custom Media (Tokyo) CEO Robert Heldt coming on as secretary. Denterlein (Boston) founder and CEO Geri Denterlein joins the board as treasurer, and Davor Huic, director of Briefing Communications (Zagreb, Croatia) remains on the board as head of programming. The annual meeting’s events included PR Gatekeepers in Asia, a multinational panel of agencies from Korea, India and Japan discussing how PR is practiced in their markets and contrasting it to industry practices in other parts of the world, as well as a roundtable discussion of artificial intelligence. “We’re all very excited to see the organization strengthen further under Anders’ leadership and that of the board elected in Tokyo,”said PRWA past chairman Henry Feintuch.

Notified, which provides fully integrated platforms for investor relations and public relations communications, releases a set of enhancements to IR Hub, its all-in-one platform for earnings calls, regulatory filings, IR websites, press releases and analytics. IR Hub users will now be able to access IRIS, a new AI-powered assistant, from within the platform. IRIS aims to streamline the analysis of more than 30,000 investor event transcripts each year to equip IR teams with timely, data-backed insights. Eligible Notified clients will also receive a dedicated IR Customer Experience Manager—a point of contact who works as an extension of investor relations teams. “With IR Hub, we help teams move faster, uncover insights more easily and tell their corporate narratives with confidence,” said Notified CEO Erik Carlson.

Lewis Line Public Relations, a Gen-Z-owned and operated firm headquartered in Los Angeles, is launched by publicist Charlie Lewis, who was most recently at Lucky Break Public Relations. The firm works with clients across the music, entertainment, fashion, social impact and lifestyle industries, leveraging an approach that it says blends traditional PR expertise with the digital fluency and cultural intuition of Gen-Z. Recording artist Ellise, who has worked with Lewis Line on an album launch, said that Lewis “handled every press detail with creativity and hustle, crafting our narrative, pitching the right outlets, lining up interviews, and helping me share my story in a profound way.”