Matter Communications is appointed agency of record for HighByte, a company that has developed a no-code platform enabling operations teams to easily model, transform and prepare data for cloud analysis. Matter will work to elevate the visibility of the company’s executives as well driving a customized PR program focused on deepening HighByte’s overall brand awareness in—leveraging such services as media relations, thought leadership and executive social media support. Early wins include coverage in industry outlets including Machine Design, Database Trends & Applications, Supply & Demand Chain Executive, and Automation.com. HighByte works to modernize industrial data infrastructure across sectors including consumer goods, electronics, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, food and beverage, and energy. “Matter has quickly proven to be a dynamic partner and a seamless extension of our team, acting as a valuable sounding board while driving impactful media results,” said HighByte co-founder and chief communications officer Torey Penrod-Cambra.

Cessie C. Communications, a PR and social media influencer marketing agency that works with clients in the luxury travel, hospitality and lifestyle sectors, is named official US public relations agency of record for the Nevis Tourism Authority. The agency will lead all US-focused PR initiatives for the destination, including media outreach, press campaigns, influencer marketing, strategic partnerships and the promotion of signature events such as the Nevis Mango Festival and Nevis Triathlon. The announcement follows the recent unveiling of Nevis' refreshed branding and global tourism campaign, launched at an exclusive event in New York City attended by Premier Mark Brantley and key industry stakeholders. “Cessie and her team bring a deep understanding of Caribbean storytelling, luxury positioning and US media dynamics," said Nevis Tourism Authority director of sales and marketing and interim administrator Phéon Jones.

RG2 Communications signs on as agency of record for m2atelier, a Milan-based architecture and design studio. The agency will lead an integrated communications strategy including international media relations, founder positioning, design award submissions, and storytelling across architecture, yachting, design and hospitality platforms. Founded by architects Marco Bonelli and Marijana Radovic, the studio draws on their complementary backgrounds spanning fashion, yachting, residential, hospitality, commercial and furniture design. The firm’s team of 50 architects and designers is working on projects across Europe, the US, Asia and beyond.