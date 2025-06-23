Adrienne Connell

FleishmanHillard names Adrienne Connell managing director of its Canada operations. Connell most recently led core service offerings for FleishmanHillard Highroad, which resulted from acquisition of Toronto-based High Road Communications by FleishmanHillard in 2018. She has also served at the agency as SVP & partner, brand marketing. Connell previously was an SVP & partner at High Road Communications, and she held several executive positions at Star Media Group. In her new post, she will oversee strategic direction, growth and client service across the agency’s Canadian markets, reporting to Della Sweetman, president, Americas and chief strategy officer. “Adrienne’s ability to integrate data, strategic planning and creativity with trusted counsel is exactly what clients need in this moment,” said Sweetman.

(L-R) Libbie Wilcox, Bristol Jones, Vincent Nezzer

Avenue Z promotes Libbie Wilcox to VP and managing director of its New York office, Bristol Jones to VP and managing director in Miami, and Vincent Nezzer to VP, strategic delivery—connecting strategic communications and content for AI solutions. Wilcox most recently served as director and alternative asset practice lead, handling such clients as Alan Patricof and Primetime Partners. Previously director of PR, Jones has been instrumental in leading communications strategy and PR delivery for breakout Web3, blockchain, emerging tech and payments clients. Nezzer, who joined Avenue Z earlier this year as director, AI strategy, will now guide delivery for projects across multiple disciplines—from thought leadership content to AI ad creation to analytics.

Casey Thomas

Lost Highway, a Nashville-based record label that has worked with Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson and Elvis Costello, names Casey Thomas as VP of marketing. Thomas joins Lost Highway from Monument Records, where she served as VP of marketing and commercial partnerships. Before that, she worked in the development of the Country Music Hall of Fame. “Casey has built a reputation in Nashville as an innovative music marketer with a deep understanding of artistic vision and how to effectively bring that vision to life,” said Lost Highway co-head Robert Knotts. Lost Highway has also brought on Vincent Masino as manager, audience development and content strategy.