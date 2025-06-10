Praytell Sports is named PR agency of record for a drive to build a privately financed, 22,000-seat, $650 million stadium to house the Chicago Fire Football Club, a Major League Soccer team. The stadium is targeted to open in Spring 2028. Praytell will lead strategic communications and media relations around the project. The agency’s scope of work also includes corporate and consumer communications. “We needed a team that had both a local and a national footprint, could anticipate and plan for all announcement scenarios, and knows how to keep press and fans excited until the doors open,” said Chicago Fire FC CMO. “We found that in Praytell.”

PAN expands its relationship with current client and end-to-end supply chain solution provider Infios (formerly Körber Supply Chain Software). The agency was initially tapped to scale brand awareness for Infios in the US, and PAN UK was added on to that relationship in 2024 to help the company build a global communications program that unified messaging across the US and UK with one agency. The agency is now tasked with providing proactive thought leadership, profiling key executives, and finding ways to creatively tell Infios’ story. “Extending the expertise and creativity in the PAN team to both the US and UK is already helping us tell our story globally and grow our awareness seamlessly in both markets,” said Infios director, corporate communications Kathleen Fischer.

Firecracker PR is named agency of record for HydroGraph, a Vancouver, BC-based company that produces what it says it the world's purest graphene and is commercializing graphene at scale. The agency will promote HydroGraph’s patented technology and its use in specific markets and emerging applications. Graphene, a form of carbon, is used in electronics, energy storage, sensors, coatings, composites, and biomedical devices. Its high surface area and biocompatibility also make it promising for drug delivery and tissue engineering.