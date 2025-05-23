Research firm Chambers and Partners has placed Brunswick Group, FGS Global, Reevemark, The Levinson Group and Trident GMG in the top category for both crisis & risk management and litigation support PR firms in its 2025 rankings.

Brunswick, FGS and Levinson were also in Band 1 (rankings go from Band 1 through Band 6) in both areas last year.

FTI Consulting made it into Band 1 for crisis & risk management firms and was in Band 2 when it came to litigation support.

The other firms occupying Band 2 in the litigation support area were August Strategic Communications, Edelman, Infinite Global, and Sitrick and Company. August also made it into Band 2 in the crisis & risk management area.

Lawyers and PR firms are both surveyed by Chambers to determine the rankings. One of the sources in the crisis & risk management area noted that Brunswick Group has “unparalleled expertise across industries, and a robust network of contacts that they can leverage to help advise and strategize.”

Reevemark was recognized for its litigation support work, with one respondent saying that the firm “sees risks and opportunities before they come. It is proactive, not reactive.”

Individual practitioners are also ranked by Chambers. Among the individuals listed in Band 1 for crisis and risk management were Reevemark’s Brandy Bergman, Trident GMG’s Adam Goldberg, August's Ellen Davis and Brunswick Group’s Ellen Moskowitz. Band 1 for litigation support includes The Levinson Group’s Molly Levinson, Trident GMG’s Joshua P. Galper and FGS Global’s Paul Holmes.

FGS Global’s George Sard and Sitrck and Company’s Michael Sitrick were cited in the litigation support area as Senior Statespeople, a status recognizing a “professional who no longer works hands-on with the same intensity, but by virtue of close links with major clients, remains pivotal to the firm’s success.”

Chambers stresses that being ranked in any of the bands, from 1 through 6, is a “significant achievement.”