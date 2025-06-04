Look for a bruising election fight between embattled New York mayor Eric Adams and Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, who represents the next generation of politicos that his party desperately needs.

Mamdani already cast one retread, former governor Andrew Cuomo who ran a lousy and spiritless campaign, aside.

His relentless and upbeat messaging focused on affordability struck just the right tone with younger voters. That’s evidenced by the fact that 25 percent of turnout in the Democratic primary were first-time voters.

The established Democratic braintrust should cheer Mamdani’s stunning victory and his ability to generate enthusiasm among young people, who bailed on too old Joe Biden during the 2024 calamity.

Adams, another Democrat sticking around beyond his expiration date, spent little time before attacking Mamdani.

He appeared on Fox and Friends on June 25 to call the 33-year-old assemblyman from Queens a “snake oil salesman” who will say anything to win.

That’s pretty rich coming from a guy who prostrated himself before Donald Trump in order to get the president to drop the federal bribery charges against him.

Adams will make an appeal to NYC’s large Jewish population by highlighting Mamdani’s criticism of Israel for its abuse of Palestinians.

Mamdani, though, has rapped Israel’s destruction of Gaza and the death 56K of its people. That’s hardly a radical viewpoint.

He also has called for the arrest of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom the International Criminal Court has charged with war crimes for atrocities in Gaza.

Netanyahu called the ICC’s move “an antisemitic act.” A total predictable statement from a desperate politician.

The possible first Muslim mayor of NYC will face off against Adams in November. Adams, who still says he’s a Democrat, will be running on the EndAntiSemitism ticket.

The stage is set for some fireworks.

Mental obliteration… My hunch is that Donald Trump’s brain is more obliterated than the Iranian nuclear site in Fordo that was struck by a series of big, beautiful, bunker-buster bombs.

Alarmingly, Trump is sticking to his initial over-the-top assessment that Iran’s nuclear program is kaput, totally obliterated.

He wrote on Truth Social: “We’ve collected additional intelligence, and we’ve also spoken to people who have seen the site—and the site is obliterated!”

Another gem: “Last weekend, the United States successfully carried out a massive precision strike on Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities, and it was very, very successful—It was called OBLITERATION.”

The president also doctored an Israeli intelligence on the bombing. “The devastating U.S. strike on Fordo destroyed the site’s critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility totally inoperable,” he said. The statement, which the White House had distributed earlier, did not contain the word “totally,” but Trump inserted it. That's pretty sneaky.,

The Defense Intelligence Agency thinks differently. In a classified report, the DIA maintains Iran’s sites are badly damaged and the nuclear program has been set back a few months.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth says the FBI is investigating who leaked the DIA report. Trump claims the report was written by “low-level loser.”

Total obliteration is Trump’s version of George W. Bush’s “Mission Accomplished” aircraft carrier photo-op, which was supposed to signal the end of military action.

We know how that turned out.

What a wimp… Can you imagine former House Speakers Tip O’Neill, Newt Gingrich, Nancy Pelosi or John Boehner moving to restrict the power of Congress to check a president’s authority to order a military action?

But that’s what House Speaker wants to do. He claims the War Powers Act of 1973 is unconstitutional. “The framers of our constitution never intended for the president to seek the approval of Congress every time he exercises his constitutional authority,” said Johnson during a press conference.

Congress passed the WPA in response to president Nixon’s secret bombing of Cambodia during the Vietnam war.

It requires a president to notify Congress within 48 hours of a military act, and limits such engagement to 60 days without Congressional approval.

Johnson expressed his willingness to cede Congressional power to Trump after the raid on Iraq’s nuclear facilities.

If it was up to Mike, Trump could order an attack on Canada without a Congressional nod—if it resists pressure to become our “cherished 51st state.” The Louisiana lapdog would never think of barking at his master.