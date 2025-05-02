Erik Olvera

In today’s hyper-politicized and fast-moving media landscape, no foundation or nonprofit organization is immune to reputational threats. Whether it's a political attack, misinformation campaign, or viral social media smear, the biggest mistake your organization can make is not having a crisis plan in place. Effective crisis PR is no longer optional — it’s essential.

Nonprofits and foundations are increasingly in the crosshairs of public debate. They're being targeted by elected officials, scrutinized for their funding mechanisms, and attacked for the very values. In moments like these, the speed and strategy of your crisis PR response can determine whether you emerge with your reputation intact or face lasting damage.

At Fenton, we’ve guided many of the nation’s leading organizations and brands through some of their most difficult moments. Based on our experience, here are the key steps to effective crisis PR management:

1. Have a Plan Before the Crisis Hits

The most effective crisis response starts before anything goes wrong. A comprehensive crisis response system includes:

Organization-wide risk assessments to identify vulnerabilities

Pre-drafted response templates

Internal protocols for crisis response team roles and responsibilities

Preparation ensures you can act quickly, confidently, and consistently under pressure.

2. Develop a Scenario Matrix

Every crisis is different. That’s why we build scenario matrices to map out potential crises and forecast how they could unfold publicly. This allows your team to prepare tailored communications for everything from public criticism to funding threats — and respond in real-time with clarity.

3. Craft Values-Based Messaging

In moments of crisis, your message is your anchor. Messaging should:

Be grounded in your organizational values

Express empathy, accountability, and/or strength depending on the situation

Reinforce your long-term vision while addressing immediate concerns

Well-written, strategic crisis messaging can help you reclaim the narrative and strengthen stakeholder trust.

4. Engage Stakeholders Early and Strategically

Stakeholder communication is critical. Your funders, board, partners, and allies need to hear from you directly. We help build communication plans that:

Keep key audiences informed

Control and shape the conversation

Strengthen loyalty in times of uncertainty

5. Monitor the Landscape in Real Time

Conversations can spiral within hours — sometimes minutes. We continuously monitor traditional and social media to:

Identify misinformation or escalation early

Track how the public and press are responding

Provide real-time guidance to help your team stay ahead

6. Lean on Senior Counsel

Crisis PR is not the time for guesswork. At Fenton, our most senior staff — with decades of experience across nonprofit, philanthropy, corporate, and advocacy sectors — provide direct, confidential counsel to guide you toward the best outcomes.

Final Thoughts

We live in a time of intense scrutiny and polarization. Organizations that champion equity, justice, and social change face real threats — and deserve communications partners who understand the stakes.

Crisis PR isn’t just about putting out fires. It’s about preserving trust, protecting your mission, and navigating the storm with integrity.

If you’re currently facing a crisis — or want to be ready before one strikes — we’re here to help. Let’s talk.

Erik Olvera is Chief of Crisis Management at Fenton.