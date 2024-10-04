Liz Truss

Gunster Stategies Worldwide, which has strong ties to the UK, has signed on former British prime minister Liz Truss to support her public policy advocacy and stakeholder engagement efforts in the US.

The former leader of the Conservative Party served as PM for 44 days, the shortest span in British history, during the fall of 2022.

The Tories forced Truss to rescind her sweeping tax cuts, and booted her from office.

GSW’s June 23 engagement letter with Truss calls for “outreach to US policymakers, government officials and opinion leaders, and the planning and execution of a signature public-facing event to advance the core of your advocacy program.”

Gerry Gunster’s firm has a three-month assignment with Truss subject to mutual extension.

Gunster told O'Dwyer's his firm will advance Truss' "leadership in economic growth, and free speech as outlined in her book, Ten Years to Save the West.”