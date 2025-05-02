BGR Government Relations has picked up Circle Internet Group, the leader in stablecoins, for strategic counsel and advocacy issues related to cryptocurrency and financial services.

The New York-based company made a much anticipated initial public offering on June 5.

Initially priced at $31 each, Circle shares opened at $69 and soared to $103.75 before closing at $83.23 for a 168 percent gain. Shares are currently trading at $219.24.

Circle is the issuer of USDC, a cryptocurrency that is pegged to the US dollar. It claims to be building the “largest and most-widely used stablecoin network."

BGR has VP Jen Brown, who was banking counsel to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer; managing director David Urban, EVP-North America for Bytedance’s TikTok; and principal Matt Hoffmann (staff director at the House financial services committee) repping Circle.