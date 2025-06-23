Kelly Cusumano

Kelly Cusumano, who previously served as EVP, managing director in Edelman’s New York office, joins Inizio Evoke as EVP, growth & client innovation, a newly created role.

Cusumano most recently founded and served as principal consultant at independent consultancy Kinetic CoLab.

Before joining Edelman as an SVP and health practice lead in Atlanta, she was an SVP at HealthSTAR Public Relations and a VP at MSL.

Cusumano has worked with companies including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, MD Anderson and Johnson & Johnson to drive growth and transformation.

At Inizio Evoke, she will help clients—particularly in pharma and emerging biotech—navigate situations such as product launches, regulatory delays and market inflection points. She will also guide the smart application of data, AI and analytics across the communications lifecycle.

“She brings a rare combination of innovative thinking, business acumen, and human-first leadership,” said Inizio Evoke CEO & founder Reid Connolly. “Her appointment supports our broader ambition to deliver integrated, intelligence-led solutions.”