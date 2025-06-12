5WPR develops a service offering designed to help brands drive meaningful business results during Amazon Prime Day (July 8-11). The offering’s services include proactive media outreach; managing embargoed press; and securing placements in Prime Day preview lists, product roundups and gift guides. It will also coordinate influencer partnerships, affiliate outreach and promotional content. By inserting brands into ownable, timely conversations, 5WPR aims to help clients differentiate their offerings against competitors. Post-event, 5WPR will conduct follow-ups to secure recap coverage, deliver performance metrics and build momentum for future campaigns.

AIIR, a communications agency specializing in the health, wellness, fitness and performance categories, is launched by former Jack Taylor PR president Heather Morris. At Jack Taylor, Morris led strategy for such health and wellness brands as AG1, ARMRA, Eight Sleep, Hyperice, Remedy Place and WHOOP. AIIR will offer earned media, digital-first storytelling, podcast strategy, affiliate marketing, brand partnerships and experiential events. “Modern brands need more than media coverage. They need narratives that resonate, programs that perform, and partners who understand where they’re headed,” said Morris.

RALLY, an advocacy agency, is starting up a podcast that it says will take listeners behind the scenes of campaigns and communications practices that shape culture, drive policy and expand what’s possible in the world of social change. Each episode of “What If We?,” available on Apple and Spotify, will feature conversations with the architects of major cultural and policy shifts. Its debut episode brings together two figures from the battle for marriage equality: Kris Perry, the plaintiff in the case against California’s Prop 8, and RALLY president Felix Schein, part of the communications campaign that paved the way for the Supreme Court’s decision to recognize marriage equality. The goal of the podcast is to “push us all to think a little bit differently and more creatively about how we solve the pressing challenges we face,” said RALLY Principal and host Kaitlin Funaro.