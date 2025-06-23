Bari Rafferty

Former Ketchum CEO Barri Rafferty is coming on board as chief communications officer and head of public affairs at Anywhere Real Estate, a real estate firm that also offers such integrated services as franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses.

Raffety was most recently CEO, Americas at stakeholder engagement advisory firm Sodali & Co. In addition to running her own consulting firm, she has served in positions including head of communications and brand management at Wells Fargo and VP at Lippe Taylor.

In her new post, Rafferty will lead Anywhere Real Estate’s public relations, communications, government relations, and events and productions functions, reporting directly to president and CEO Ryan Schneider and serving on the company's executive committee.

"Her expertise in delivering powerful messaging for a variety of stakeholders will be a substantial asset as we continue to strengthen our brands among broker, agent, investor, and consumer audiences alike," said Schneider.

Anywhere includes such brands as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran and Sotheby's International Realty.