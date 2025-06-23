Maggie Lu

Burson names Maggie Lu CEO, China. Lu was most recently managing director at Burson Shanghai. After joining Hill & Knowlton (now Burson) as senior account executive, she moved up to take on such senior leadership roles as SVP, deputy general manager and deputy managing director. Lu has counseled clients in verticals including automotive, energy & industrials, food & beverage, lifestyle & fashion, sports & entertainment and travel & hospitality. Earlier in her career, she was a journalist with China Daily. In her new post, Lu will oversee the agency’s business across Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, responsible for client satisfaction, agency growth and talent management. She is based in Shanghai. “Maggie has an exceptional understanding of the intricacies of the Chinese mainland market, having served in leadership roles in our business for many years,” said Burson North APAC CEO HS Chung, to whom Lu reports.

(L-R) Annabel Hardin, Ashley Wilemon

LDWW promotes Annabel Hardin and Ashley Wilemon to partner. Hardin joined LDWW in 2017 as content director. Before joining the agency, she was digital content producer for the Big 12 Conference. Harding has also served as a field reporter and producer for FOX Sports Interactive and played a key role in ESPN’s content development department. She will be based in LDWW’s Dallas office. Wilemon, based in LDWW’s Oklahoma City office, has been with the agency since 2020. A leader on LDWW’s account service team, she also heads its LegalShield account. Wilemon was an SVP at Saxum before joining LDWW, and she has also served as VP, corporate at Edelman and group manager at Weber Shandwick. “Being elevated to Partner is a recognition of Ashley’s and Annabel’s long-standing dedication to our firm,” said LDWW founder Ken Luce.

Dave Steer

Webflow, a website experience platform, appoints Dave Steer as CMO. Steer comes to the company from software development platform GitLab, where he was VP of brand and product marketing. He was previously VP marketing at LogDNA, head of product marketing at Cloudflare, and held marketing posts at Twitter, Mozilla, Facebook and PayPal. At Webflow. Steer will be charged with help to scale the platform’s enterprise growth and develop its AI-powered digital experiences. "Dave is the kind of marketing leader who knows how to take a great product and turn it into a powerful movement," said Webflow CEO Linda Tong.