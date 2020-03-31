Sean Dowdall

Landis Communications president and CEO Sean Dowdall is selected by the San Francisco Business Times as a 2025 Outstanding Voices and Business of Pride Honoree. The recognition highlights LGBTQ+ business leaders who are making a significant difference in their communities and companies. "Being recognized as a Business of Pride Honoree is deeply meaningful, especially during Pride month when we celebrate the progress our community has made while acknowledging the work still ahead," said Dowdall. " Landis also recently received the "Standout Tactic of the Year" award from the PRSA San Francisco chapter for its General Sherman campaign for Save the Redwoods League.

Violet PR, which works with clients in the economic development and real estate sectors, is named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces list. The award process involves a detailed employee survey, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company’s benefits are also audited to determine overall score and ranking. “Our goal has always been to create the kind of workplace where talented people feel seen, supported and inspired to do their best work,” said Violet founder and president April Mason.

Amendola, a PR and marketing firm that is part of Supreme Group, has been recognized with three awards. The agency took home the Gold Award in the Hermes Creative Awards for a thought leadership program focused on raising the profile of the Linus Health brand. Amendola also received a Platinum Award for its efforts to strengthen the positioning of Carta Healthcare, whose Hybrid Intelligence platform combines AI with clinical expertise. The Swaay Health Awards recognized Amendola's campaign to highlight its December 2024 acquisition by Supreme Group as Press Event of the Year.