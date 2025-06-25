Frances Fitzgerald

Frances Fitzgerald, former deputy prime minister of Ireland, has joined Teneo as a senior advisor to counsel clients on geopolitical, regulatory and policy issues across Europe.

With more than three decades of governmental experience, Fitzgerald most recently was a member of the European Parliament in a five-year run.

In Ireland, Fitzgerald served in Parliament for nine years and worked as Minister for Justice & Equality, Minister for Business and Minister for Children and Youth Affairs.

The global CEO advisory also brought on Arnaud Danjean, who also served in the European Parliament, as a senior advisor.

A former aide to former French prime minister Michel Barnier, Danjean also held posts in France's Ministries for Foreign Affairs and Defense.

Teneo Europe president Philippe Blanchard believes Fitzgerald’s “deep institutional knowledge of EU and Irish politics” and Danjean’s “on-the-ground diplomatic experience and strategic security insight” will be invaluable to the firm’s clients.