Anol Bhattacharya

Hotwire Global promotes Anol Bhattacharya to EVP, innovation and technology and lead of its recently launched AI Lab. Bhattacharya was previously managing director for marketing in APAC for the agency. In his new position he will lead Hotwire Global’s innovation strategy, with a focus on developing and commercializing next-generation AI solutions for marketing and communications. He will also continue to serve as a strategic advisor to clients and teams across Hotwire and ROI·DNA. “Anol has been instrumental in shaping the future of our tech-driven offerings,” said Hotwire Global chief growth officer Laura Macdonald. “His blend of creative vision and deep technical expertise makes him the right leader to drive our next phase of innovation.”

Ron Faris

Disney Consumer Products names Ron Faris SVP of global marketing. Faris was most recently global VP and GM of Nike Virtual Studios. He was previously global VP and GM of the SNKRS App, Nike’s storytelling and commerce platform. He has also served as head of brand marketing at Virgin Mobile USA and director of strategic partnerships at Atari. At Disney Consumer Products, Faris will oversee the unit’s global marketing strategies across its regional and global licensing teams, in addition to its games, publishing and retail businesses. “Ron’s impressive track record combined with his passion in this space make him the ideal candidate to lead our marketing teams around the world as we explore new opportunities to connect with our audiences,” said Disney Consumer Products president Tasia Filippatos.

Shalini Stansberry

Seventh Generation, a producer of plant-based household cleaning products, names Shalini Stansberry as CMO. Stansberry was most recently VP marketing for Ferrero’s Kinder Snacking unit. She has also held marketing and brand management roles for such brands as NIVEA, Eucerin and Sharpie. At Seventh Generation, Stansberry will work to position the brand as a leader in the home cleaning category. Seventh Generation CEO Kathleen O'Brien cited Stansberry for her "proven track record of building iconic brands that are culturally relevant, scaling innovation and building desire at scale.”