Rolls-Royce North America has enlisted Ballard Partners for an education campaign on Capitol Hill to communicate the strategic importance of its defense capabilities to the US.

Jeff Miller, a former Florida Republican Congressman and chair of Ballard’s veterans practice group, is part of the outreach effort.

London-based R-R in April delivered its first AE 3007N engine to Boeing for the MQ-25 program, the US Navy’s first aircraft carrier-based unmanned air vehicle to be used for refueling, intelligence and surveillance.

R-R also will manufacture and assemble F-130 engines for the Air Force’s B-52 Stratofortress bomber in Indianapolis, its largest US production facility.

CEO Brian Ballard; managing partner Dan McFaul, former aide to Reps. Joe Scarborough and Matt Gaetz; and partner Hunter Morgen, a veteran of the Trump I White House, round out the R-R team.