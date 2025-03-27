Pam Jenkins

Pam Jenkins, who was Weber Shandwick’s chief PA and public health officer, is the new CEO of Shatterproof.

She succeeds founder Gary Mendell, who in 2013 launched the non-profit dedicated to ending the addiction crisis following the death of his son to substance abuse.

Jenkins, who has served on Shatterproof’s board since 2021 and has advised the organization since its inception, assumed the top post on June 30 following a six-month search for a CEO conduced by Russell Reynolds Assocs.

She exits Weber Shandwick after a more than 21 year stint. She also was chair and president of Powell Tate, and managing director of Ogilvy’s global healthcare practice.

During her career, Jenkins has worked with healthcare companies and nonprofits to engage stakeholders in critical issues to drive policy changes and improve health outcomes.

“Pam’s deep expertise in public health and policy, passion for health equity, strategic insight and long-standing support for our organization make her the right chief executive for our next phase of impact,” said Mendell.

Jenkins noted that more than 250,000 people die annually from overdose and causes related to alcohol.

“With the dramatic cuts in public health resources and services, the need to drive change and support families and communities has never been more urgent,” she added.

As part of the management transition, Shatterproof has named Gary Henson its chair. He is a board member and managing partner of 503 Capital Partners.