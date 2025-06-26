Mara Bitton

GO PR, a boutique travel PR firm, appoints Mara Bitton as VP. Bitton joins the agency from Quinn, where as VP, she led media strategy and high-impact campaigns for luxury hotels, global travel brands, and destination clients. She previously held account management positions at Nike Communications, MSLGROUP and MMGY. At GO PR, Bitton will work with such marquee clients as Generator x Freehand and NATUROPATHICA Spas. She will also lead the agency’s new EYOS Expeditions account, alongside GO PR founder and CEO Gizem Ozcelik. “Mara is one of the most talented and visionary publicists in the industry, said Ozcelik.

Mark Buntz

Revelyst, which designs and manufactures performance gear and precision technologies, appoints Mark Buntz as VP, brand marketing and merchandising, of its San Diego-based Revelyst Precision Sports Technology platform, which includes golf technology brands Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf and PinSeeker. Buntz’s marketing posts have included CMO at the Gemological Institute of America; VP, global brand marketing at TaylorMade Golf Company; and senior director, integrated sales & marketing at ESPN. He was most recently general manager at OGIO, a manufacturer of bags and backpacks. At Revelyst, Buntz will work to help the brands within the platform elevate and solidify their leadership position in key categories. He will also oversee retail and e-commerce merchandising. “Mark is a brand builder at heart with a deep appreciation for both performance and storytelling,” said Revelyst Precision Sports Technology general manager and president Jeff Foster.

Deena O'Brien

PJM Interconnection, an organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in all or parts of 13 states and the District of Columbia, names Deena O’Brien senior director of corporate communications. O’Brien previously served as director of corporate communications at Johnson & Johnson. Before that, she led the external communications team at W.L. Gore & Associates. At PJM Interconnection, O’Brien will have responsibility for external and internal communications, creative services, PJM’s online presence, and service delivery for external and internal conferences and meetings. “Deena brings deep experience in the energy, technology and regulatory sectors with a proven record of communicating effectively with stakeholders and the public,” said PJM Interconnection SVP–corporate client services Nora Swimm.