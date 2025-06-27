Joseph Shipley

Joseph Shipley, who was most recently a partner at Kekst CNC, comes on board as a senior managing director in FTI Consulting’s strategic communications segment.

Before joining Kekst CNC in 2019, Shipley was a director at Brunswick Group. He was previously part of the in-house communications team at global investment firm Permira.

Shipley brings extensive experience advising on transactions that involve significant political and regulatory scrutiny. He has worked with many of the world’s leading private capital investors throughout his career.

At FTI, Shipley will lead the firm’s work with private equity clients and their portfolio companies in London and across the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

“Joe’s appointment further strengthens FTI Consulting’s private equity capabilities in transaction services, business transformation, debt restructuring and reputation management,” said Neil Doyle, head of financial services in the strategic communications segment at FTI.

FTI has also recently brought on Edward Knight, who joined as a managing director in the M&A practice, and former member of parliament Seema Kennedy OBE, who was appointed as a senior advisor.