Jamaal Mobley

H/Advisors Abernathy brings on Jamaal Mobley, an Edelman vet who was most recently head of global corporate public relations, executive communications and public affairs at global asset manager T. Rowe Price, as managing director in its Washington, D.C. office.

At T. Rowe Price, Mobley expanded the company’s public affairs and political advocacy functions, shaping the firm’s approach to both policy and political engagements with lawmakers and financial services regulators. He also led its crisis communications and issues management functions and worked to build its first full-scale executive communications strategy.

Before serving as an EVP at Edelman, he was a director at Charles Schwab as well as at Brunswick Group.

At H/Advisors Abernathy Mobley will leverage his experience in reputation management and senior policy and regulatory advisory-related communications counsel to strengthen H/Advisors Abernathy’s public affairs and policy advocacy offerings.

“His experience creating advocacy campaigns that help companies navigate an increasingly complex political environment and achieve their policy goals is a perfect addition to our growing public affairs practice,” said H/Advisors Abernathy CEO Tom Johnson.