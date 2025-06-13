MMGY Global, which works with clients in the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, acquires Think Strawberries, a travel representation and marketing brand headquartered in India, with a robust presence across the Gulf Cooperation Council region, which encompasses Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Think Strawberries will now operate as MMGY Think Strawberries, marking MMGY Global’s official entry into South Asia and the Middle East. Think Strawberries founder Amit Kishore will serve as managing director and head of strategy, and TS executives Munnmunn Marwah and Sanya Zaidi will continue to lead operations in India and the GCC, respectively. TS delivers a full suite of travel representation and destination consulting services, combining sales, marketing and culturally resonant storytelling. “This investment amplifies our capabilities with deeper local insight, stronger cultural fluency and an on-the-ground network that’s second to none,” said MMGY Global CEO Katie Briscoe.

Publicity for Good president Austin Holmes announces the official launch of Signal Raptor, a tech-powered PR platform that uses subscription-based billing to make media visibility accessible to small businesses, solopreneurs and startups, on July 4. The platform blends such traditional PR services as weekly pitching, article creation, press releases and influencer coordination with a self-service dashboard and built-in expert support. Starting at $750 per month, subscriptions include monthly media opportunities, training calls, media contact lists, and creative assets including podcast bookings and blog content. "PR shouldn’t be reserved for the brands with the biggest budgets,” said Holmes, who is also a Navy Special Operations veteran. “We created Signal Raptor to give underdog founders the structure, clarity, and tools to earn the attention they deserve—no retainer required."

The Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations board of advisors names Zeno U.S. president and chief culture officer Grant Deady as chair and Eric Winkfield, VP group manager at M Booth and M Booth Health, as vice chair. Deady, who has been with Zeno Group since its founding in 1998, brings more than two decades of experience building purpose-driven cultures and working with brands like Lowe’s, Carhartt, Ally Bank, Chick Fil A and Casey’s. Winkfield leads M Booth’s DEI strategy and client advisory efforts. He also serves as a senior counselor within the corporate practice. The Plank Center board has also appointed four new board members: Mark Bain, Dr. Kenon Brown, Katie Hartman and Brian Price. “The leadership change and the addition of the new members bring a renewed momentum to the Center as it celebrates 20 years of leadership and looks forward to a future of even greater impact on emerging leaders in the profession,” said The Plank Center director Dr. Karla Gower.