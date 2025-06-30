Bertha Diaz

Zapwater Communications promotes Bertha Diaz to SVP and head of Chispa, the agency’s bilingual services division. Diaz was previously a VP at the firm. Before that, she worked at Cheryl Andrews Marketing Communications (which was acquired by Zapwater in 2019) and has also held account management positions at Miami-based Conexión and Weber Shandwick. Diaz also founded and was principal of The Makeover Lab. In her expanded role at Zapwater, Diaz will lead the continued strategic growth and innovation of the agency’s public relations efforts for clients across Latin America. “Her strategic thinking, cultural fluency, and deep industry expertise make her the ideal leader to take our bilingual division to the next level,” said Zapwater CEO and founder David Zapata.

Avoq ups Andrea Hagelgans, Maggie Bergin and Patrick Kerley to partner. Hagelgans, who is co-lead of Avoq’s reputation management practice, joined the firm in May 2024 from Edelman, where she was managing director of US social issues engagement. Before joining Edelman, she was communications director and senior advisor for strategic planning to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Bergin, who came to Avoq in 2021, has taken on the role of head of client experience after leading the firm’s account leadership and project management teams. Before joining Avoq in 2019, Kerley was EVP, managing director at BCW Global, where he advised on digital strategy and served as chief of staff to the worldwide CEO. At Avoq, he has both the digital strategy and insights teams. “Andrea, Patrick and Maggie earned this distinction through their client impact, business contributions and firmwide leadership,” said Avoq CEO Nicole Cornish. Alongside these promotions, Avoq has completed a strategic restructuring of its internal communications practices.

Bach to Rock, a chain of 59 music schools, 49 of which are franchisee owned, names Amy Przywara CMO. Przywara joins the company from Sylvan Learning, where she most recently served as CMO, playing a key role in driving enrollment, building scalable franchise marketing systems, and developing tools to support local marketing efforts. She began her career at Doner Advertising in Baltimore. "Amy's strategic marketing expertise and focus on the customer experience are great assets to strengthen our brand and support franchisees," said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock.