Prosek Partners represents Brightstar Capital as the private equity firm completes the $1.1B deal to acquire PlayAGS, supplier of slot table and interactive products to the gaming industry.

Las Vegas-based AGS has enjoyed robust growth during the past three years as it more than doubled global slot machine sales to more than 6,100 units.

David Lopez, CEO of AGS, called the Brightstar partnership a pivotal moment and transformative chapter in his company’s growth story.

“We believe AGS is in an ideal position to accelerate growth and double-down on delivering focused, high-impact innovation across slots, table products, and online gaming,” said Lopez.

Andrew Weinberg, founder & co-chair of Brightstar, looks forward to helping AGS expand into new markets and continue to use its technology to create new games and products.

Brightstar has more than $5B in assets under management.