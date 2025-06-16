Enero Group, which includes Hotwire, Orchard and BMF, sells its 51 percent stake in AdTech business OBMedia and its subsidiaries to the existing 49 percent minority stockholders. The sale was completed for what Enero calls “a nominal amount,” and the company says that its FY25 financial report will record a non-cash loss of A$14 million to A$16 million ($9.2 million to $10.5 millon) as a result of the transaction. Earlier this year, OBMedia cut staff and pulled out $7 million in costs, after being impacted by a Google adtech change. “With a more defined portfolio, and an exclusive focus on building each of our agencies, we’re now committed to building the next chapter of growth,” said newly appointed CEO Ian Ball. Ball came to the agency in February as group COO.

Southwest Strategies Group acquires Kiterocket, which works with clients in the emerging technology, semiconductor, renewable energy and sustainability sectors. Following the acquisition, Southwest will add a technology unit (led by Kiterocket founder Martijn Pierk) and a sustainable living division (led by Kiterocket co-founder Amanda Foley). The new lines of business will join its existing roster of focus areas, which include energy, transportation, water and land use. With offices in Phoenix and Seattle, Kiterocket extends Southwest Strategies Group’s reach throughout the western United States. The combined agency will have more than 120 employees spread across six offices in three states. “Kiterocket’s client-centric philosophy and commitment to investing in their team align with our core values,” said Southwest Strategies Group CEO Chris Wahl.

Brodeur Partners launches Brodeur Relevance AI, a suite of services designed to help organizations strengthen their visibility and relevance in AI-powered search and discovery environments. The platform, which will ultimately incorporate technology to let clients monitor their brand’s relevance in real time across a variety of metrics, is currently offering four core AI visibility services. Its Brodeur Relevance AI Visibility Audit measures a brand’s likelihood to be mentioned in AI-generated answers for relevant topics, tracks average ranking position, and identifies the number and quality of sources cited by each LLM. The platform also offers platform optimization, strategic content strategy and ongoing monitoring and improvement. “With Brodeur Relevance AI, we’re helping our clients ensure their messages are not just present, but also persuasive and relevant in the conversations that matter most, including those individuals have with AI models,” said Brodeur Partners CEO Andrea Coville.