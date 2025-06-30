Mame

Gap Inc. appoints Mame Annan-Brown as EVP and chief communications officer, a newly created role. Annan-Brown most recently was EVP, global communications & public affairs at Kontoor Brands, which includes Wrangler, Lee and Kelly Hansen. She was also president of the Kontoor Brands Foundation. Her previous posts include head of external relations at the International Finance Corporation and VP, investment bank, marketing and communications at J.P. Morgan. At Gap, Annan-Brown will oversee communications, the Gap Foundation, and global employee engagement and volunteerism programs, in addition to driving the company’s narrative across public affairs, investor relations and ESG. “Mame’s expertise will help us lead with impact—from activating our employees globally in volunteerism, to advancing meaningful initiatives through Public Affairs, and telling the powerful stories that reflect who we are and what we believe in,” said Gap Inc. president and CEO Richard Dickson.

Aspen Insurance Holdings, a Bermuda-based specialty insurer and reinsurer names Mariza Costa head of investor relations. Costa joins the company from Everest Group, where she was VP, rating agency relations and corporate finance. At Aspen, her role will include managing relationships between Aspen and its investors, analysts, ratings and other financial stakeholders, providing shareholder analyses and supporting the communication of the company’s financial performance, growth strategies and investment opportunities to shareholders and the investment community. “Her extensive industry expertise, capital markets acumen and strong financial leadership will play an important role as we continue to further enhance our financial performance and profitability for our shareholders,” said Aspen Group CFO and treasurer Mark Pickering.

XTM International, which develops translation management technology aimed at helping enterprises globalize their operations, appoints Rob Finney as CMO. Finney was most recently VP of marketing at UserTesting, a platform that lets companies gather customer feedback on their products and experiences. He has held marketing and demand generation at companies including Medallia, Citrix and Harte-Hanks. At XTM, he will lead the global marketing strategy, with a focus on accelerating growth and raising the profile of the brand. “Rob’s expertise will help our current and future customers understand and adopt these innovations,” said XTM CEO Ian Evans.