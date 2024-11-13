Jessa Scott-Johnson

Apple’s recent announcement of a new call screening feature in iOS 26 is generating some speculation that it could disrupt the polling industry. According to Apple’s announcement, this fall, iPhones will automatically screen unknown callers by default. Instead of ringing, calls from unfamiliar numbers will be intercepted.

It’s a smart move to fight robocalls and spam. But it also creates real challenges for legitimate survey research. Pollsters trying to conduct live interviews or recruit respondents may now be screened out before a single ring—making already low response rates even lower.

That said, it’s not time to panic. Accurate surveys, political polls and other research programs are still possible—but as always, researchers must adapt to effectively reach consumers, voters and the audiences that matter to them.

This isn’t the first time the data collection world has faced a challenge that demanded a shift in practices. From the Do Not Call list to FCC rules and carrier-level filtering, the landscape has been shifting for decades — and the industry has kept pace.

We expect this to be no different.

What we do need to know is what this change means. We turned to our partners, vendors and colleagues across the industry to talk about how this new feature might shape the future of polling.

The consensus? This is a meaningful shift, but it’s manageable—especially for those who are already evolving beyond traditional phone-based methodologies.

The truth is, the future of polling is already digital . Online surveys, mixed-mode studies and digital-first recruitment strategies have been growing in prevalence for years. This iOS update doesn’t change the direction of research—it just accelerates it.

If we want to reach a representative sample of the public, digital-first and multimodal approaches are no longer optional—they’re essential. The era of relying on phone polling as the gold standard is over. As generations become more tech savvy, many become increasingly distrustful of or simply uninterested in telephone contact from people they don’t know. As a result, the focus must shift to methods that meet people where they are today: on devices, across platforms and through online channels they trust and use regularly.

Public opinion research professionals already using permission-based panels, personalized outreach, and multi-channel recruitment are well positioned to adapt. Among our industry, here’s what’s working:

Permission-based panels. Respondents opt in to participate, which helps bypass the cold-call trap and also boosts engagement. This way, respondents can trust it’s not a scam.

Respondents opt in to participate, which helps bypass the cold-call trap and also boosts engagement. This way, respondents can trust it’s not a scam. Segmentation and personalization. Whether it’s a call, text or email, outreach that feels personalized and relevant to the recipient is less likely to be flagged as spam or ignored. Tailoring messages based on audience traits—like geography, demographics or past behaviors—makes them more likely to get through filters like Apple’s new call screening, and more likely to be noticed and trusted by real people.

Whether it’s a call, text or email, outreach that feels personalized and relevant to the recipient is less likely to be flagged as spam or ignored. Tailoring messages based on audience traits—like geography, demographics or past behaviors—makes them more likely to get through filters like Apple’s new call screening, and more likely to be noticed and trusted by real people. Multi-modal approaches. Using a mix of email, SMS, phones and other digital outreach methods is necessary in order to contact hard-to-reach audiences across various ages and demographics.

Beyond these three tactics, coordination with platforms and vendors is more important than ever as new filters and features roll out. Survey firms, tech platforms, outreach vendors and sample providers all need to work in sync and must be willing to adapt quickly to ensure they can still reach and engage with the people they need.

We’re confident that public opinion research will continue to thrive—just not via live phone calls. In today’s digital age, it’s paramount for pollsters to get creative in order to engage with—and understand—hard-to-reach audiences through the mediums they already trust and rely on.

This new call-screening feature doesn’t signal the end of polling; far from it. But it may be the end of the dial tone era.

***

Jessa Scott-Johnson is managing director, research at Seven Letter.