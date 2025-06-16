Edelman Smithfield handles Del Monte Foods Corp. as the nearly 140-year-old company files for Chapter 11 to revamp its balance sheet and put itself on the auction block.

CEO Greg Longstreet said the restructuring would help Del Monte deal with challenges intensified by a dynamic macroeconomic environment.

He called Chapter 11 a strategic step and the best way to accelerate the company’s turnaround. “With an improved capital structure, enhanced financial position and new ownership, we will be better positioned for long-term success," he said.

Del Monte has lined up more than $900M in financing to help fund the business during the sale process and ongoing operations, including the pack season that is currently underway.

Edelman Smithfield’s Noelle Amos and Jordan Fisher handle Del Monte’s Chapter 11 filing.