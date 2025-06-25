The Washington State Potato Commission is seeking a firm to handle a digital marketing campaign to promote the sale of its tasty, sustainable and economical spuds.
WA Wants Digital Push to Promote its Spuds
Thu., Jul. 3, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
