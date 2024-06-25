LLYC launches Signs of Pride, a campaign that rekindles the original protest banners of the first Pride marches. The initiative, made possible through close collaboration with frontline LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations, has brought those banners back at this year’s Pride marches in cities including Bogotá, Mexico City, Madrid and Santiago de Chile. Created in partnership with audiovisual production company Dim Sum, the campaign is “a tribute to the roots of queer activism—at a time when past victories are once again under threat.” At the heart of the campaign is a short film featuring Ramón Linaza, a senior Spanish activist who revisits the early days of Pride. “This campaign revives the legacy of those who helped spark the movement and whose voices haven't always been heard,” said LLYC partner and project lead David González. “What they wrote decades ago still matters today."

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry forms the Public Relations and Digital Marketing Working Group. The group is aimed at enhancing the performance of the PR and digital marketing sector in Abu Dhabi and enabling its continued growth and expansion. It will work to identify opportunities and challenges, offer actionable recommendations, and prioritize key solutions to facilitate collaboration between the public and private sectors. Among the members of the group are Weber Shandwick regional managing director Ghaleb Zeidan, who will serve as group chair; Memac Ogilvy president, PR & influence Ashraf Shakah; and Burson SVP Baha Haroun. “As the UAE’s business landscape evolves rapidly, more organizations are realizing the value of communications in building influence, shaping reputation, and tackling challenges,” said Zeidan.

Circle of One Marketing, a Miami-based, minority-owned marketing agency, is named official agency of record for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami. Circle of One has teamed up with brand development agency Pink Studio Central under the collaborative banner PinkCircle, which will deliver services that include campaign strategy, brand storytelling, digital media, web development, public relations, community engagement and thought leadership. BBBS Miami engages more than 10,000 children, volunteers, and families annually. “Their commitment to strengthening the cultural and economic landscape of South Florida aligns perfectly with our mission to uplift and empower every corner of our community,” said Big Brother Big Sisters of Miami president and CEO Gale Nelson.