Matthew Freud is considering the sale of his high-powered eponymous PR firm and has hired investment banker Robey Warshaw to handle the process, according to the Financial Times.

The FT profiles Freud, as “one of London’s top spin-doctors and corporate fixers.” His great-grandfather was Sigmund Freud.

Launched 40 years ago, Freuds generated $65M in revenues during the past year and earned $16M. In June, the shop launched the SXSW London festival.

George Osborne, former UK Conservative chancellor and a RW partner, oversees the FG auction. Freud brought in RW after receiving a number of unsolicited offers.

The 61-year-old, who was married to Rupert Mudoch's daugher Elisabeth, is opting for the sale of the firm because “he does not believe in succession” to his children.

He is expected to stay on at the shop to oversee the transition to new ownership.